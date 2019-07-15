Wimbledon, the Cricket World Cup and Australian Ninja Warrior all pull in good figures — and so too does Gardening Australia.

(Image: Unsplash/Ben Hershey)

Final ratings for the men’s Wimbledon final and the World Cup final won’t be available until tomorrow because both ran past the 2am cutoff for ratings, but the early part of Wimbledon averaged 432,000 while the NZ innings (the first session) of the Cricket World Cup final averaged 485,000. Just to give that a tiny bit of context, Insiders from 9am to 10am on the ABC averaged 531,000.

The combination of Australian Ninja Warrior (1.27 million nationally, down from the week before) and the first session of the cricket saw Nine win total people -- but in the main channels (the real area of battle), Seven won from Nine.