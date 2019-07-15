The Committee for the Economic Development of Australia (CEDA), once a well-regarded institution for independent economic thought, appears in danger of disappearing down a neoliberal rabbit hole.
It recently spruiked one of those risible "international competitiveness indices" and today has produced a report calling for the expansion of temporary migration. For those interested in the debate on wage stagnation, it makes for interesting, though not enlightening, reading.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.