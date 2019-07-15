A new report suggests temporary migration doesn't harm wages and employment — but the experience of foreign students and working holidaymakers is entirely ignored.

(Image: Unsplash/Blaz Erzetic)

The Committee for the Economic Development of Australia (CEDA), once a well-regarded institution for independent economic thought, appears in danger of disappearing down a neoliberal rabbit hole.

It recently spruiked one of those risible "international competitiveness indices" and today has produced a report calling for the expansion of temporary migration. For those interested in the debate on wage stagnation, it makes for interesting, though not enlightening, reading.