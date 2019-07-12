A 'towards zero' suicide prevention strategy is an admission of philosophical failure — especially in a country like Australia.

(Image: AAP/Rohan Thomson)

There was a few hours there, earlier this week, after the announcement by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, of an anti-suicide policy aiming "towards zero", when I thought it was merely deluded and foolish, rather than cynical and strategic.

Who would possibly use this issue for spin? What purpose could such a ridiculous idea -- the aim to abolish suicide -- serve? What did it indicate, other than perhaps the shaping of social policy by Morrison's particular form of Christianity, and its pollyanna spirit -- that we could all find comfort in the childish just-so stories the prime minister seems to swaddle himself with.