Queensland may have agreed to pay Indigenous workers whose wages were stolen by the state, but the national issue of reparations is far from over.

This week it was announced that the Queensland government would pay $190 million in stolen wages to about 10,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who had their pay given to the state under the historical so-called "protection" acts.

This brings to an end a huge class-action lawsuit that was initiated against the Queensland government in mid 2017. It netted less than half of what many historians estimate was owed but, just as significantly, saved elderly claimants a long trial. Of course, Queensland is not the only state to have had such acts.