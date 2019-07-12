Stoker is fast making a name for herself in the Senate. But where did this outspoken Christian come from? And what beliefs inform her policymaking?

Senator Amanda Stoker. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The Senate welcomed its newest addition to the chamber last year -- a self-described “proud conservative” Christian and lawyer Amanda Stoker.

So, who exactly is the young Queensland senator who believes Christian values are “under attack”? We know Stoker has had a significant career trajectory from barrister and Liberal and National Party member to being picked as LNP senator.