The Senate welcomed its newest addition to the chamber last year -- a self-described “proud conservative” Christian and lawyer Amanda Stoker.
So, who exactly is the young Queensland senator who believes Christian values are “under attack”? We know Stoker has had a significant career trajectory from barrister and Liberal and National Party member to being picked as LNP senator.
