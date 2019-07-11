From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Joyce to the world. The New Daily reports on a Facebook rant from former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce decrying the idea of Australia acting on climate change as "barking mad". The 760-word post, which may as well get redder in the face and develop bulging temple veins as it goes on, hits a lot of the classic denialist talking points: Australia can't impact climate change; he knows he'll be accused of "heresy" for daring to talk outside the "predetermined paradigm", etc. Then he jumps headfirst into full deep-state conspiracy: "Private property rights are removed, by the implementation of vegetation laws, because of 'climate action'. The state will limit your access to electricity because of 'climate action'."