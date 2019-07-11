Speaking truth to power is difficult enough. But as human rights lawyer Diana Sayed discovered on Q&A this week, when power plays the victim card it becomes practically impossible.

Diana Sayed and Senator Penny Wong on Q&A

There is an Arab saying, Darabne wa baka, wa saba’ane wa shtaka, that translates literally to "He hit me and cried. Then he beat me to the complaint" (trust that it’s far more poetic in Arabic).

It’s an illustration of the tendency of perpetrators to make the first strike and then pre-emptively play the victim, leaving their hapless target with little recourse to do anything but lick their wounds amidst the unfair blame. In other words, it identifies powerlessness as a strategy performed by the powerful.