Australian miners pride themselves as being some of the first “on ground” in every African minerals rush. Whether it's the Chinese-driven copper rush of the 2000s in Zambia or the latest smartphone-driven cobalt rush to hit the Congo, chances are, if there was money to be made, Australians were there, ready to dig.
The same is true today, and as some in the industry told INQ, there are very few places that are considered off limits.
