Since passing metadata retention laws in 2015, the government has been hard at work gunning for journalists. The AFP's demand for Qantas to hand over personal travel records should not be surprising.

(AAP Image/David Gray)

Allow me to plagiarise myself. In March 2015, the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act, which would force telcos and ISPs to store two years’ worth of metadata for all Australians so that our spies, cops and toll collectors can access it for “investigative” purposes, was about to pass the Senate and become law with the willing connivance of both major parties.

I wrote this: