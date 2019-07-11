The immediate nature of news media means it is, by definition, woefully ill-equipped to raise the alarm about the threat of climate change.

The Thwaites Glacier (Image: NASA/James Yungel CC BY 2.0)

The Antarctic is melting! The Antarctic is melting! The latest climate emergency story hit the prints this week, swinging away from Arctic melting the week before.

The Arctic will melt entirely within 20 years, leaving the northern seas open. That is concerning enough, but the Antarctic is a whole other matter. Its above-sea-level set of interleaving ice sheets are 1-3km thick and up to 4.5km at the deepest points. The continent holds around 90% of the world’s ice. But is it melting now?