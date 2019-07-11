An impressive showing from audiences for NSW's Origin win belies the fact that fewer and fewer viewers are watching the game.

(Image: AAP/CRAIG GOLDING)

The Blues and Nine won last night. The audience for the third and deciding game in 2019 Origin of 2.88 million (2 million in the metros and 879,000 in the regions) is the second wake up call for Nine and the NRL this season (the first being the weaker 2.79 million national figure for game two, after the solid 3.20 million figure for the first game). A decider should really have done much better -- at least matched the audience of game one.

An extra 80,000 or so thousand viewers is simply not good enough given all the pre-publicity for this game. The Sydney audience averaged 879,000 (it should really have been much closer to a million) and the Brisbane audience of 670,000 was around 100,000 or so short of what it used to get a few years ago for big deciding matches in the series.