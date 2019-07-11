Despite a promise to hold a referendum this term, the push for Indigenous recognition will fail unless a denialist rump within the Coalition can be prevented from derailing the process.

(Image: AAP/ROHAN THOMSON)

After two years of inaction on Indigenous recognition, the Morrison government now intends to move forward, with Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt announcing yesterday there would be a referendum on recognition this parliamentary term.

This is only the latest government to promise a referendum. Julia Gillard committed to one in 2010 but later abandoned the idea. In 2014 Tony Abbott -- the man most likely to have delivered a successful referendum -- suggested one be held in 2017, fifty years on from 1967, but we know what happened to him. 2017 instead became the year Malcolm Turnbull and a coterie of denialists within the Coalition derailed the process by rejecting out of hand the Uluru Statement from the Heart and its core proposal of an Indigenous voice to parliament.