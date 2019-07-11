Author Hugh White and Chernobyl-mania have put nuclear weapons are back in the spotlight. Could nukes really be in our future?

Nuclear seems to be radiating from every medium. On TV, HBO’s blockbuster series Chernobyl is an awards favourite. On social media, influencers are flocking to radioactive sites to pose half-nude in front of nuclear disaster zones. And in politics, nuclear weapons are on everyone's lips.

Professor Hugh White has suggested in his new book How to Defend Australia that Australia might need to acquire nuclear arms. Iran this week began enriching uranium above internationally agreed upon limits, while North Korea continues to gloat over its nuclear weapons program.