WeWork is a darling of the international co-working community — so why is it running at such a huge loss? And is it really all that different from a traditional business?

(Image: WeWork)

Remember those black and red shoes? That’s what I remember most about going ten-pin bowling. Slipping my nervous feet into their dubious interiors and then sliding around on the polished boards. I’ve been thinking about those two-tone shoes recently as I read more and more about the sharing economy.

Uber and Airbnb are the most prominent symbols of this new slice of the economy, but WeWork is the hot new kid in town. WeWork offers office space -- it will rent you a space in the sort of office that has colourful furniture and exposed air-conditioning ducts. A “hot desk” in an office on Melbourne’s Collins Street costs at least $450 a month; a private office costs $810 a month.