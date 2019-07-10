Much is made of the appalling conditions on Manus Island and Nauru. But the way we treat people in detention centres on the mainland isn't that much better.

As we approach the six-year anniversary of Australia’s re-introduction of offshore processing, this shameful chapter in our history continues to command the national spotlight.

It’s not hard to see why. Even as news continues to filter out of reported increases in rates of self-harm on Manus Island following the election result, the federal government is moving forward with plans to repeal the hard-won medical transfer laws.