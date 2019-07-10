There was just one problem with the press release decrying this week's controversial Four Corners episode into water and the Murray Darling Basin.

Press release of the week. It's only natural that, after being caught in the crosshairs of a Four Corners investigation, a peak body would look to start changing the record. Alas, National Council of Irrigators have somewhat jumped the gun. They sent out their missive on Cash Splash -- Four Corners' investigation into water theft -- to various NSW politicians decrying the story as “biased and one sided”, and appealing to the elected representatives as fellow victims of "unbalanced coverage" to avoid drawing too many conclusions from the show. This went out on the morning of July 8 which, a pedant might note, is quite a few hours before the show aired. Greens pollie David Shoebridge was so good as to share the "response" on Twitter.