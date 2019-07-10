WILD KINGDOM
Reforestation could — could — provide a much greater contribution to carbon emissions abatement than previously believed (of course, our challenge in Australia is to even just slow down farmers’ rates of land-clearing).
Did you know Shell invited a climate scientist to talk to them about climate change, then disinvited him when they found out what he wanted to ask?
