This week: the benefits of reforestation, the rise and rise of ransomware, escalators and capitalism, the new Saddam Hussein, and human furniture speaks!

WILD KINGDOM

Reforestation could — could — provide a much greater contribution to carbon emissions abatement than previously believed (of course, our challenge in Australia is to even just slow down farmers’ rates of land-clearing).

Did you know Shell invited a climate scientist to talk to them about climate change, then disinvited him when they found out what he wanted to ask?