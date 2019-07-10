While audiences for last season of Ninja Warrior smoke-bombed out of sight, 2019 has so far stuck around for the battle.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Nine won last night thanks to Australian Ninja Warrior, who lost 10% of their opening audience but still managed to notch up a decent 1.20 million. Nine News copped another towelling from Seven News across the hour -- the winning margin was an average of 436,000. The ABC was again weak and Ten did OK. Seven’s House Rules (892,000) and MasterChef (884,000) again failed to make any ground.

In regional areas, Seven 6pm News won with 602,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight on 549,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm on 397,000, Home and Away on 374,000 and House Rules on 340,000.