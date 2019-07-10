From the alleged US penetration into Russia’s electricity grid, to Russia’s online campaigns to disrupt US elections and China’s frequent dabbling in digital espionage, cyberwarfare is increasingly emerging as one of the main tools employed in countries' jostle for power.
If Trump’s recent decision to call off air strikes in favour of a cyberattack against Iran is anything to go by, online offensives can be a more palatable strategy than physical attacks. They add another option when sanctions and other forms of diplomacy fail.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.