Cyberwarfare is a growing issue — but when it comes to protecting itself, just how strong are Australia's digital walls?

(Image: Getty)

From the alleged US penetration into Russia’s electricity grid, to Russia’s online campaigns to disrupt US elections and China’s frequent dabbling in digital espionage, cyberwarfare is increasingly emerging as one of the main tools employed in countries' jostle for power.

If Trump’s recent decision to call off air strikes in favour of a cyberattack against Iran is anything to go by, online offensives can be a more palatable strategy than physical attacks. They add another option when sanctions and other forms of diplomacy fail.