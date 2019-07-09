Mining in Africa's developing nations can be fraught, with both small cap companies and governments looking to make sizable profits. But who are the winners and losers in this mad dash for cash?

Far from the red dirt of the Pilbara and the goldfields of Kalgoorlie is Kolwezi, a small, dusty town -- rich with cobalt and copper reserves -- near the southern border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It might not look like it, but Kolwezi is at the frontier of Australia’s newest mining boom.

Australia has more mining operations across Africa than any other country according to reliable estimates, with at least 170 Australian-listed companies participating in what some have called a “Golden Age” of Australian-African relations. They operate more than 400 projects across 35 countries, with a potential value calculated at more than $40 billion.