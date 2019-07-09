The Morrison government has two options to create an agenda from nothing. They're doing both.

Ian Yates chief executive Council of the Ageing (Image: AAP/James Elsby)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has a problem, albeit a good one. It's a week into the first parliament after winning the unwinnable election, and he's enacted more or less his entire election platform. All three tranches of his tax cuts package have been waved through a compliant parliament. What does one do when one has no policies and three years to fill?

The Morrison government has two options: outsourcing policy to lobbyists or reacting to topical talking points. Both allow you to push for laws you always wanted and never had to run by the electorate, and both have been enthusiastically embraced by the Morrison government.