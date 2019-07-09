In the wake of Israel Folau's sacking, sections of the conservative right are pushing for greater religious freedoms. But in doing so they risk blowing up the rights they already have.

How is the right's push on religious freedom going? Terribly! It’s really great to watch -- a bright spot in an otherwise bleak political landscape. There’s no way it can end well for them, and whatever happens will in someway benefit the left. As an added bonus, they are actively damaging previous successes they had in securing the autonomy of religious institutions in hiring practices. I'm loving every installment of this.

Let's do a quick recap. During the same-sex marriage plebiscite, one of the right's more desperate tactics was to allege that a "yes" vote would be an assault on religious freedom in this country, for reasons they couldn’t explain. Discrimination on the basis of sexuality was already outlawed -- same-sex marriage simply added one more area in which they couldn't be discriminated against.