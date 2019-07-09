Seven had a strong night thanks to the tennis, but don't expect numbers to flock back after Barty went down at Wimbledon.

Ash Barty (Image: AAP/Tony McDonough)

Seven’s Wimbledon ambitions for 2019 vanished when Ash Barty was knocked out in three sets (779,000 people tuned in to watch). That helped Seven win total people last night ahead of Nine, Ten and the ABC. The ABC was boosted by another water ep fromFour Corners which averaged 834,000 after Back Roads had averaged 854,000.

A slightly stronger start to the 2019 series of Australian Ninja Warrior, whose 1.349 million was up 31,000 on 2018’s 1.318 million. Of course the real ninja warriors are battling it out in Sydney tomorrow night in the third and final State of Origin -- the decider. As with The Voice, Australian Ninja Warrior squeezed Seven’s House Rules (894,000) and Ten's MasterChef (824,000) and Have You Been Paying Attention (also 824,000).