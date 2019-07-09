Good morning, early birds. Josh Frydenberg has brushed aside the RBA's call to action on economic stimulus, and conservatives are split on the issue of religious freedom legislation. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE SURPLUS?

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has rejected calls for the government to provide further economic stimulus, telling The Australian that doing so would put the surplus at risk ($).

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe last week urged the government to do more to boost the economy, arguing that Australia must not rely on monetary policy alone as the RBA cut interest rates to a record low of 1%. Frydenberg says that fiscal stimulus would be a misreading of the governor’s calls for ­action, arguing Lowe was actually advocating for structural reforms to drive down unemployment. The government is instead pushing for IR reform, arguing this is the best way to boost growth.

THE SCHISM

Conservatives are split over the issue of religious freedom legislation, with the Institute of Public Affairs joining Attorney-General Christian Porter in arguing that a religious freedom act “may make us less free” ($), The Australian reports.

IPA executive director Josh Roskam is calling for a more narrow religious discrimination bill, claiming religious freedom is an inalienable right and not a “gift from the government”. “People of faith should not be subjugated to the courts,” he said. As The Guardian reported yesterday, Porter holds the same view, rejecting calls from conservative MPs to establish a freedom act and promising that his religious discrimination bill will provide “powerful avenue” for those who feel they have been unfairly treated.

MENTAL HEALTH OVERHAUL

The Andrews government will today release its submission to the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System, exploring a “stepped care” scheme that would make it easier for people to move between levels of treatment. Admitting that the current system is overburdened and “letting people down”, the government will recommend a complete redesign, with more community-based and preventative treatment options.

The submission notes that Victorian services are severely overstretched, in what The Age calls “an unusually frank assessment of the present system’s failings”. The commission has heard multiple stories of a system in crisis, with some witnesses saying it needs a complete overhaul.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

[Someone] wrote to me saying how good it was to hand out how-to-vote cards because then [they] could talk to people about the Bible … That overt religious intonation is counterproductive in politics. Cory Bernardi

The former Australian Conservatives leader tells The Guardian that he tried (and failed, apparently) to make clear his wasn’t a “religious” party.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Pensioners are yet again bearing the brunt of interest cuts ($) – Ian Henschke (The Daily Telegraph): “When Treasurer Josh Frydenberg demands the banks pass on the full interest-rate cut, he should be embarrassed by his Government’s failure to take the same equitable approach in-house. Cut after cut to the interest you earn, but not to the interest you’re ‘deemed’ to have earned when it comes to assessment for the Aged Pension. Not just this time — but for the last four interest rate cuts.”

We must think very carefully before committing to war in the Gulf – Hossein Esmaeili (The Age/SMH): “Australia has no legal obligations under the ANZUS Treaty, or any other international agreement, to join the US in another possibly long, chaotic and devastating regional conflict. Indeed, under the Charter of the United Nations, to which both Australia and the US are parties, the use of force is prohibited unless authorised by the Security Council of the United Nations. Australia’s Prime Minister must think very carefully before committing Australia to a war that has virtually no international support, no international legal justification, and no rational justification. Pompeo’s global coalition consists, so far, of the Trump administration. Not even Iran’s regional foe, Saudi Arabia, is on board. Support has not been received from any European or Asian country nor from any other of the 193 United Nations members.”

The attempts to pressure charities into political silence don’t happen in isolation – Brad Chilcott (The Guardian): “In our democracy, an environmental group can quietly plant trees but cannot say: ‘If you want to save this forest you will need to vote for The Forest Saving Party’ – even if the published policy platforms and public statements of the various political parties demonstrate this as an objective truth. Charities cannot donate to political parties, cannot support a candidate, cannot support a political party, cannot hand out how to vote cards. They may campaign for people to ‘vote to end homelessness’ but not say which party’s policies they believe will lead to that outcome. There are no such restrictions on corporations, industry groups, the Pharmacy Guild, the Minerals Council of Australia or the gambling industry who are able to influence public policy, voter intentions and donate to parties and candidates freely.”

