A history of the Australian Signals Directorate should address the blurring of lines between national security and commercial espionage revealed by Edward Snowden.

A history of the Australian Signals Directorate, if it lives up to the commitment of its author to be "warts and all", should provide a fascinating account of the agency regarded as the poorest performer in the Australian Intelligence Community.

ASD director-general Mike Burgess has commissioned the coauthor of the recent (and well-received) history of ASIO, ANU professor John Blaxland, to write a history of the ASD, previously known as the Defence Signals Directorate.