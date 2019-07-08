When it came to covering the most important change in our income tax system for decades, the media focused on political trivia at the expense of hard analysis.

Major media outlets' coverage of the government's tax cut package focused heavily on race-calling and spruiking the benefits of the package ahead of examining the fiscal and social impacts of the package, an analysis by Crikey shows.

We examined the coverage of the tax cuts package before and after the election in the Nine newspapers, the ABC and The Australian, culminating in headlines about the government's "triumph" in securing Senate passage of the cuts first announced in the April budget.