For an organisation that represents soldiers who risked their lives to defend Australian freedom and democracy, the RSL should think about practicing some freedom and democracy of its own.

(Image: AAP/DAN HIMBRECHTS)

If you’re a big institution with close to 200,000 members, almost $1 billion in assets and more than 100 years of history, you would think it wouldn’t be too hard to run a professional annual general meeting which is open and transparent.

Sadly, judging by what it served up at its state conference last Thursday, RSL Victoria has a long way to go.