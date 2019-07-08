Senior Liberals are right to be concerned about Niki Savva’s report card on the Morrison transition -- Plots and Prayers -- and the accompanying Sky News doco-series Bad Blood, New Blood. For nearly a century, books by gallery reporters like Savva have been how the political narrative, once in flux, becomes set all but immutably in concrete.
Day-to-day reporting, long-form features, talk shows and interviews all move the journalistic narrative from point to point while we’re trying to keep up. But the narrative remains fluid, open to constant revision as new characters or plot twists emerge.
