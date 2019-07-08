Politicians risk looking like complete fools when they reveal all for a book like Niki Savva's Plots and Prayers or for ABC documentaries like The Killing Season. Still, they persevere.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Senior Liberals are right to be concerned about Niki Savva’s report card on the Morrison transition -- Plots and Prayers -- and the accompanying Sky News doco-series Bad Blood, New Blood. For nearly a century, books by gallery reporters like Savva have been how the political narrative, once in flux, becomes set all but immutably in concrete.

Day-to-day reporting, long-form features, talk shows and interviews all move the journalistic narrative from point to point while we’re trying to keep up. But the narrative remains fluid, open to constant revision as new characters or plot twists emerge.