Victorian public schools are set to ban mobile phones from 2020. But you know this by now. The news was announced at the end of last month to much celebration.
It will "help reduce distraction, tackle cyberbullying and improve learning outcomes”! It should be implemented in private and Catholic schools! If it was good enough for me, it's good enough for kids today! Phones are "poisonous crucibles" and we should all learn to hate them!
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.