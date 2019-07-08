Audiences avoided The Voice's winner's announcement at all costs last night.

Nine’s night, though The Voice took another body blow to its credibility. While the grand final performance did OK -- 1.362 million nationally, down 4% from 2018 -- the winner’s announcement plunged 38% from that figure to average 844,000. You have to wonder how long Nine can persist with The Voice, a so called "tent pole" program (that’s a high rating program that can support an entire week’s ratings performance for a network, such as The Block or MKR). So weak was the winners’s announcement that the 7pm ABC News ended up with more viewers -- 987,000 nationally.

In sport last night the first session of the third Ashes ODI between England and Australia on 9Gem averaged 152,000 and the second stage of the Tour de France (yes it's that time again when viewers rediscover SBS ) averaged 142,000 nationally. In the regions it was Seven News with 528,000, then House Rules on 436,000, The Voice grand final with 372,000, Nine News with 367,000 and the ABC News with 339,000.