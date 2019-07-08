custody notification service
(Image: AAP/Jeremy Ng)

It’s been a month since the Northern Territory became the last state or territory in Australia to ensure that police contact an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal service (ATSILS) whenever they arrest an Indigenous person. Surprisingly, not one of the three NT agencies instrumental in running the service -- NT Police, the NT government or the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA) -- has said anything public about it. 

That’s odd.