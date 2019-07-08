Things are heating up for uni cheats. Education Minister Dan Tehan has brought in hard-hitting new legislation targeting "contract cheating" providers who write assignments for university students, saying they will face up to two years in jail and a fine up to a $210,000.
Why so harsh? Like so many other law and order issues, the punishment is supposed to "provide a visible and meaningful deterrence" to those seeking to make money this way, as the legislation overview states.
