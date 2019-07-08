Experts and students are concerned that cracking down on cheats doesn't get to the heart of the issue.

University of Sydney

Things are heating up for uni cheats. Education Minister Dan Tehan has brought in hard-hitting new legislation targeting "contract cheating" providers who write assignments for university students, saying they will face up to two years in jail and a fine up to a $210,000.

Why so harsh? Like so many other law and order issues, the punishment is supposed to "provide a visible and meaningful deterrence" to those seeking to make money this way, as the legislation overview states.