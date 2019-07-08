Australia's stillbirth rates haven't improved in two decades. And while the Morrison government has pledged to change this, there is a lot of work to do.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Since 1999, there have been huge advancements in medicine and technology. We no longer rely on clunky digital watches. Neonatal screening has improved, and the impending threat of Y2K has passed.

Despite these huge improvements, one thing hasn’t changed in 20 years: Australia’s stillbirth rates. Approximately six babies are lost to stillbirth every day in Australia, at a national rate of around 6.8 deaths per 1000 births in 2015 and 2016 according to a report by The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.