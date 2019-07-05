Good morning, early birds. The government's full tax plan has passed parliament with support from Labor following failed amendments, and ALP national secretary Noah Carroll is set to step down today in the wake of the May election loss. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

TAX SAGA ENDS WITH WHIMPER

More than 10 million Australians will receive a tax cut of up to $1080 from next week, after the Coalition passed its full $158 billion tax cut package with the support of Center Alliance, Jacquie Lambie and, ultimately, Labor, once its amendments failed.

The tax cut is expected by some to lead to a “GFC stimulus-like bounce”, The Age/SMH reports, with “a lot of big-screen TVs going out the door on the back of this”. Harvey Norman executive chairman Gerry Harvey made the same comparison ($), telling The Australian that the tax cuts would result in “a direct pick-up in consumption”. However an op-ed by The Australian’s economics editor Adam Creighton points out that the size of the stimulus and changes in the economy since the GFC might weigh on consumers’ propensity to spend ($), leaving them more likely to save their tax cut.

NOAH HARD FEELINGS

Labor’s national secretary Noah Carroll is expected to announce his resignation at the party’s National Executive today, The Age/SMH reports.

Carroll, who became national secretary in 2016 after leading Labor to victory as Victorian state secretary, will likely remain in the role ($) until former South Australian premier Jay Weatherill completes his campaign review of the federal election, The Australian reports. Many blamed Carroll for the election loss, with earlier reports revealing he was “dead as a dodo” following the result and was being urged to jump before he was pushed.



PLEASE EXPLAIN

The Coalition has been asked to please explain the actions of four current and former MPs. Motions in the Senate yesterday demanded explanations for Angus Taylor and Josh Frydenberg’s endangered grasslands conduct, and Christopher Pyne and Julie Bishop’s new jobs.

A Greens motion on Taylor and Frydenberg passed with support from Labor and crossbench senators, demanding Coalition Senate leader Mathias Cormann explain the actions of both ministers during the next sitting period. Labor’s motion asking Scott Morrison to outline what he knew about Pyne and Bishop’s new roles also passed, with Cormann revealing that the PM has written to the head of his department seeking clarification on the ministerial code of conduct.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I thought the timing was just calculated to win support … It showed a patronising insensitivity to the Jewish community. Malcolm Turnbull

The former prime minister slams Morrison’s Israel embassy move, telling a charity event on Sunday it was “a really dumb thing”.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Why was Labor even thinking about ‘stage three’ tax cuts? – Waleed Aly (The Age/SMH): “What was the risk here? Were the tax cuts to pass without Labor, it could have preserved its philosophical position without the political pain of holding up tax relief. If it turned out Labor’s votes were needed, it would have invited a debate where it wants tax cuts for lower and middle income earners sooner than the Coalition, without regressive tax reform. Whatever the case, Labor could have preserved some sense of what it’s about as a party – the starting point for a narrative, if you will. Seems to me the greatest risk was to abandon that.”

Stimulus could be a ‘drop in the ocean’ ($) – Adam Creighton (The Australian): “As confidence in the economy flags, the government is pinning hopes on its legislated tax cuts to boost growth and spending. For all the fanfare, though, the cuts are small, and evidence suggests taxpayers will save a big chunk of the extra cash. ANZ estimates the impact this year at $7.2 billion — equivalent to an annual increase in disposable household income of 0.6 per cent. This is less than a quarter the size of the Rudd government’s fiscal stimulus payments rolled out from the end of 2008, the efficacy of which economists furiously debate.”

ALP must show it understands how wrong it was on tax cuts ($) – Anna Caldwell (The Daily Telegraph): “Post-election, Labor is all contortion, no contrition. The Opposition’s acrobatic backflip on tax cuts, waving through what were characterised during the election as impossible gifts to the “top end of town”, was a recognition that, post-campaign, the politics are against them. But has this contortion act set the scene for what to expect from the Opposition for the next three years?”

