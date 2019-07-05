After the shock loss at the federal election, Labor is running scared. But backing away from a progressive tax agenda is a mistake.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

What has Labor done?

After voting for the Coalition’s flagship tax cut bill, has the party laid down its sword on tax policy, adopting a cynical third way approach of strategic capitulation? Or is it pragmatically avoiding the optics of voting against lower- and middle-income tax cuts for progressive purity when their assent was rendered inconsequential after some piecemeal crossbench horse-trading anyway?