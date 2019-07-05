Beneath Labor's obvious struggles is an even bigger mess of factional warfare. Since Shorten went and lost the election, things have started to come apart fast.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Well Labor may be rolling over in parliament about raising Newstart -- it would fail in the House in any case, but even so -- but the struggle continues. The factional struggle that is.

With the shock loss by a leader whose only memorable campaign image was of him jogging in a "Chloe Shorten's husband" t-shirt, the rather bizarre factional alliances that were holding the thing together are coming apart. No great surprise. All that held them together was the prospect of success and a share of the spoils. Now there’s a realignment on.