There's little political will to do anything of substance in relation to media freedom. And the media has been its own worst enemy as basic rights have been eroded.

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Despite media executives wandering the corridors of Parliament House this week, there are a number of reasons why we're unlikely to see any changes to the laws around press freedom in Australia, and zero chance of anything substantial. The reality is, there is simply not the institutional or political will or capacity.

After defeating Labor's attempt to establish a separate inquiry into media freedom yesterday, the government will use the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and Security to inquire into "press freedom". This will in effect be an attempt to smother the issue. That committee has no representation from the crossbenchers -- something even Labor has pointed out -- meaning the only parliamentarians who might be prepared to place press freedom above partisan interest will be absent from any inquiry.