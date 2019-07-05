Recycling bins are being dumped into landfill across the country. Melbourne’s recycling stockpiles continue to burst into flames. And this week, an investigation by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald revealed Indonesia is returning 13 tonnes of stinking, sludgy and maggot-infested plastic waste to recycling company Visy in Melbourne due to toxic contamination.
Yet Australians continue to sort out their rubbish and recyclables, dutifully wheeling their commingled yellow bins out to the curb. And for what?
