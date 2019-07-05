Alek Sigley's removal from North Korean detention is a happy ending, but what does the saga say about Australia's ability to extricate citizens?

Alek Sigley a 29-year-old Australian after being released from detention in North Korea. (Image: AP/Kyodo)

After nearly a week in North Korean detention, 29-year-old Australian Alek Sigley found himself a free man. He flew first to Beijing and onward to his wife in Japan, escorted by a Swedish delegation. Beyond saying he was "fine", Sigley said nothing of his time in detention. But how did he get out?

Sigley, who had been living and studying in the covert city of Pyongyang in North Korea, garnered worldwide attention when he disappeared prompting Swedish authorities to meet with senior officials from the DPRK on Australia’s behalf.