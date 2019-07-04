The Federal Court has knocked back Dutton's cancellation of a visa on the grounds that he didn't make 'sufficient time to allow an active intellectual process'. This isn't the first time it's happened.

For the third time in less than three years Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has, within what appears to be an unseemly short time period, overturned or rendered irrelevant successful court challenges to the exercise of his power to cancel a person’s visa on the grounds of their criminal record.

This time the visa holder is Malta-born 73-year-old Frederick Chetcuti, who arrived in Australia in 1948 at the age of two. By a majority of two to one, the Full Court of the Federal Court this week allowed Chetcuti’s appeal and set aside Dutton’s visa cancellation because it appears Dutton took just 11 minutes to make a decision -- despite having a 130-page brief in front of him.