The Big Bang Theory finale was a crowd pleaser last night.

We reached the end of an era in TV with the final episode of The Big Bang Theory air on Nine last night — 1.093 million nationally, for an hour. Young Sheldon, the prequel, followed at 8.30pm for an hour as well — 663,000 nationally.

The second episode of this series of Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell attracted 823,000 viewers to the ABC. That was after Anh’s Brush with Fame at 8pm, also on the ABC, with 918,000. Five Bedrooms on Ten at 8.40pm hit 686,000 and is starting to sick with viewers. It topped Young Sheldon, as did Mad As Hell. Isn’t it great that two local programs topped the US import?

In sport, Seven’s Wimbledon on 7TWO hit 280,000, and England v South Africa in the cricket World Cup on Nine’s Gem recorded 242,000 and 121,000 on Foxtel.

Network channel share:

Nine (30.3%) Seven (25.4%) Ten (20.5%) ABC (16.3%) SBS (7.5%)

Network main channels:

Nine (20.3%) Seven (15.7%) Ten (13.7%) ABC (11.8%) SBS ONE (4.2%)

Top 5 digital channels:

Gem (5.2%) 7TWO (5.1%) 10 Bold (4.9%) GO, ABC Kids/Comedy (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.642 million Seven News/TT — 1.545 million Nine/NBN News — 1.192 million Nine/NBN News6.30— 1.175 million The Big Bang Theory – (Nine, Final) — 1.093 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.074 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.060 million Home and Away (Seven) — 982,000 Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.006 million Anh’s Brush With Fame (ABC) — 918,000 7pm ABC News (ABC) — 911,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.043 million

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News– 1.043 million Seven News/TT (Seven) — 1.029 million Nine News— 915,000 Nine News 6.30pm — 901,000 ACA (Nine) — 723,000 7pm ABC News – 647,000 7.30 (ABC) — 529,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 465,000 10 News First — 407,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 265,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 439,000 (Metros: 253,000) Today (Nine) —297,000 (Metros: 203,000) ABC News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) —256,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 223,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 132,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 92,000

Top five pay TV programs:

Cricket: World Cup, England v NZ (Fox Cricket) — 121,000 Cricket: World Cup, England v NZ Innings Break (Fox Cricket) — 100,000 Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 60,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News), World Cup Cricket pre-Game (Fox Cricket) — 57,000

