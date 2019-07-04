We reached the end of an era in TV with the final episode of The Big Bang Theory air on Nine last night — 1.093 million nationally, for an hour. Young Sheldon, the prequel, followed at 8.30pm for an hour as well — 663,000 nationally.
The second episode of this series of Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell attracted 823,000 viewers to the ABC. That was after Anh’s Brush with Fame at 8pm, also on the ABC, with 918,000. Five Bedrooms on Ten at 8.40pm hit 686,000 and is starting to sick with viewers. It topped Young Sheldon, as did Mad As Hell. Isn’t it great that two local programs topped the US import?
In sport, Seven’s Wimbledon on 7TWO hit 280,000, and England v South Africa in the cricket World Cup on Nine’s Gem recorded 242,000 and 121,000 on Foxtel.
Network channel share:
- Nine (30.3%)
- Seven (25.4%)
- Ten (20.5%)
- ABC (16.3%)
- SBS (7.5%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (20.3%)
- Seven (15.7%)
- Ten (13.7%)
- ABC (11.8%)
- SBS ONE (4.2%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- Gem (5.2%)
- 7TWO (5.1%)
- 10 Bold (4.9%)
- GO, ABC Kids/Comedy (2.6%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.642 million
- Seven News/TT — 1.545 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.192 million
- Nine/NBN News6.30— 1.175 million
- The Big Bang Theory – (Nine, Final) — 1.093 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.074 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.060 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 982,000
- Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.006 million
- Anh’s Brush With Fame (ABC) — 918,000
- 7pm ABC News (ABC) — 911,000
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.043 million
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News– 1.043 million
- Seven News/TT (Seven) — 1.029 million
- Nine News— 915,000
- Nine News 6.30pm — 901,000
- ACA (Nine) — 723,000
- 7pm ABC News – 647,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 529,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 465,000
- 10 News First — 407,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 265,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 439,000 (Metros: 253,000)
- Today (Nine) —297,000 (Metros: 203,000)
- ABC News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) —256,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 223,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 132,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 92,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Cricket: World Cup, England v NZ (Fox Cricket) — 121,000
- Cricket: World Cup, England v NZ Innings Break (Fox Cricket) — 100,000
- Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 60,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News), World Cup Cricket pre-Game (Fox Cricket) — 57,000
