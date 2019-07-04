With interest rates now at 1% and calls for fiscal stimulus, what does the Australian economy really look like? The current picture is partly historical, but it shows an economy where services sectors and iron ore exports are performing well, while construction, manufacturing and household incomes are being hammered. Here's a snapshot of the economy using key indicators (all trend basis unless otherwise noted).
