The law is a blunt tool we wield to decide arguments that have no obvious answer. But, in the digital age, it has to be sharper than this.

(Image: Getty)

Depending on your favoured opinion writer, the outcome of Dylan Voller’s defamation case against Fairfax, News and others is either an appalling imposition on the freedom of the press and a death sentence for the media; or exactly what the click-baiting bastards deserve.

Actually, both hot takes are true but neither legal theory nor schadenfreude is going to advance our society much in its digital modernity. The judgment, delivered by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Rothman, exposes in clear terms the collision which was always inevitable between two runaway trains: a media driven by the need to attract digital eyeballs for a few seconds at a time, and a defamation law written for the 19th century.