A controversial point about whether audiences "hate" contemporary operas has opened the door to bigger questions on how success is calculated.

Image: Opera Australia's Ring Cycle/Jake Terrey

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Phantom audiences of the opera. Arts journalist Ben Neutze discovered something odd in The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday – the paper reporting “more than 350,000 people” saw Opera Australia’s the Ring Cycle. Not bad for a venue that holds 2079 people. The online version later significantly corrected this number down to 35,000, but there is still something off.