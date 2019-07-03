Good morning, early birds. The Reserve Bank has called on the government to boost the struggling economy, and Labor is pursuing Senate amendments to the Coalition's tax cuts after supporting them in the lower house. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

RBA governor Philip Lowe (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

MR FRYDENBERG, BOOST THIS ECONOMY

The Reserve Bank has called on the government to do more to boost the economy, The Age and SMH report.

The RBA cut interest rates to a record low of 1% yesterday, with governor Philip Lowe saying that the country should “not rely on monetary policy alone” and urging treasurer Josh Frydenberg to increase federal spending. Labor has used the rate cut to call for stage two of the government’s tax cuts to be brought forward, claiming it shows a “floundering” economy in need of stimulus.

Of the big four banks, only ANZ passed on the 0.25% rate cut in full, with CBA, NAB and Westpac reducing home loan interest rates by 0.19-0.2%.

TAX CUTS PASS HOUSE

Labor voted for the government’s full $158 billion tax cut package in the lower house last night. Leader Anthony Albanese told The New Daily that the decision to support the legislation in the house was procedural, with the party planning to pursue its amendments in the Senate.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann successfully moved that the Senate sit until the tax cuts were passed, which was supported by Jacqui Lambie and Centre Alliance — a good sign for the Coalition. Labor is reportedly talking to crossbench senators to seek support for its amendments.

DUELLING INQUIRIES

Cabinet has signed off on a decision to establish an inquiry into press freedom ($), The Australian reports. The move follows Kristina Keneally’s announcement that Labor would move to establish a “Joint Select Committee into the Public’s Right to Know and Press Freedom” in the Senate on Thursday, accusing the government of “doing nothing”.

Scott Morrison is planning to ask Anthony Albanese to endorse the government’s inquiry, while united media bosses have dismissed the need for one, arguing that “the evidence is in”. Media representatives will meet with ­Attorney-General Christian Porter today discuss proposed reforms.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’ve been disturbed about this issue. The government should be absolutely ashamed of the way they’ve manipulated this. The hypocrisy, misrepresentation, attempt at scaremongering on the basis of what is a very significant issue. John Hewson

The former Liberal Party leader slams the government’s handling of medivac on ABC’s The Drum.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Booming LNG industry could be as bad for climate as coal, experts warn

Julie Bishop’s new job breaches ministerial standards, Labor says

At least 27 dead as walls collapse from Indian monsoon

Four dead as flu outbreak throws NSW nursing home into lockdown

Terror suspect Ishaq Ul Matari was part of a deradicalisation program after he was returned from Lebanon ($)

Chinese border guards put secret surveillance app on tourists’ phones

Brexit party MEPs turn backs during European anthem

House Democrats sue US Treasury for Trump’s tax returns

Indonesia rejects ‘toxic’ Australian plastic recycling

Victorian Coalition softens ‘tough on crime’ approach on prison reform

Scott Morrison urges colleagues to avoid another religious freedom row

‘In my team on merit’: NSW Labor leader reveals her cabinet

‘Opt in’ urged for phone tracking ($)

Netflix and bills? NBN floats potential price hike for video streaming

Politicians condemn ‘vulgar’ posts in secret US border agent Facebook group

‘Men aren’t meant to cry’: Mental health inquiry hears of AFL veteran’s struggle

THE COMMENTARIAT

The RBA cuts interest rates again. How low will they go? – Stephen Koukoulas (The Guardian): “These economic circumstances were broadly in place about a year ago, when the RBA should have cut interest rates to current levels, a move which would have supported activity in 2019. It is well documented that in 2018 the RBA was starry-eyed about the economic outlook as well as using monetary policy to act as a brake on house prices and household debt. It also was of the view that steady interest rates were a sign of financial stability, even as economic conditions faltered. These errors and misjudgments have cost tens of thousands of jobs, with the unemployment rate rising, underlying inflation hitting record lows and annual wages growth stalling at a little above 2%. The RBA is now playing catch up.”

Inala health centre big step in closing the gap ($) – Christopher Perry (The Australian): “We may pride ourselves on our multiculturalism, but “otherness” and pigeonholing are everywhere. Assumptions by staff that the indigenous patient will not turn up for an operation mean they often are not placed on theatre lists. The reasoning that remote indigenous people will not arrive when a matched kidney donor becomes available at necessarily short notice may explain the one-tenth rate of indigenous people ­offered a place on transplant lists. Indigenous people are slower to access medical services to investigate health complaints. The abdominal pain or rectal bleeding that signifies a possible bowel cancer is just too hard to investigate when you have to leave a safe environment and dependent children to travel many hours by car and then train or plane to a potentially unsafe hostel to be seen by white health professionals who don’t understand your thinking and culture.”

Victorian prisons: too expensive and not working properly anyway – David Southwick (The Age): “Last week a group of students from a private school in my electorate visited Parliament and the topic of prisoner costs came up. At $323.82 per prisoner per day, one of the students responded that that was more than school fees. In fact, if you take Victoria’s most expensive private school and add boarding, food and all extracurricular activities, our prison system still costs nearly three times as much as this. Based on the Productivity Commission’s daily rate, Victoria currently has Australia’s highest prison costs at $118,194 per prisoner per year, yet also has the highest rate of ex-prisoners returning to corrective services of any state, with 58.2 per cent of those released from jail returning to prison or receiving a new community corrections order within two years.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Both houses of parliament will sit to hear condolence motions for former prime minister Bob Hawke. There will be no debate and no other business discussed.

Melbourne

The Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System will hold another public hearing, with witnesses including consumer activist Janet Meagher and experts Nicola Reavley , Dr Chris Groot and Dr Michael Blanchard .

The CSIRO will appear in the Moorabbin Magistrates Court, charged with breaching federal work health and safety laws over an explosion at a Melbourne research facility.

A Victorian police officer will appear in the Magistrates Court, charged by IBAC with three counts of disclosing a restricted matter.

The Universities of Manchester and Melbourne Strategic Partnership will host “Technologies of Bordering: Creating, Contesting and Resisting Borders” an international conference bringing together academics, practitioners and activists to discuss borders.

The Australia China Business Council Victoria will host its 13th annual ACBC Education Forum, focusing on the challenges facing Australia’s international education sector.

Hobart

The Local Government Association of Tasmania will host its annual conference, with new local government minister Mark Shelton to speak.

Adelaide

Wavemaker Adelaide will hold “The Future Media Landscape”, an event aimed at SA government employees, sharing a view of the current media landscape.

The Australia China Business Council SA and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will host a lunchtime conversation with ACBC SA president Sean Keenihan and recently appointed Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher.

Sydney