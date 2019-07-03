While our current religious discrimination laws vary from state to state, and are at times contradictory, would having a consistent religious discrimination act be a good thing?

(Image: Unsplash/Stefie Zawa)

A new draft law protecting people of faith from discrimination is expected to be put to Parliament as early as July 22, potentially forming the basis for Prime Minister Scott Morrison's long-awaited Religious Discrimination Act.

“Religious freedom is a core pillar of our society,” he announced on ABC’s 7:30 on Monday night. “I think there are many millions of Australians who would like to see that protected, and I intend to follow through on that commitment.”