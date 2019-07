The former foreign minister says she's long believed "the private sector is the key to lifting living standards". Crikey looks at the complex world of privatised foreign aid.

Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Julie Bishop wanted to to get out ahead of the PR surrounding her first post-politics gig -- a board director role at international consultancy Palladium International.

After the outrage that followed Christopher Pyne's stroll from the defence industries portfolio to advising on defence industries at EY, the former foreign minister had ample warning.