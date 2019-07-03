Australia likes to hold itself up as a beacon of governance in our region and around the world. We're spending nearly $800 million in foreign aid on effective governance this financial year, because "effective governance is one of the six priority areas in Australia's aid policy".
We're eager to help less developed countries "reform institutions to strengthen regulation and delivery of public services and deliver more representative and accountable government" and "build effective law and justice systems".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.