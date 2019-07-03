Australia spends a lot of money teaching less developed countries about the importance of governance and transparency, but we look a lot like a banana republic when it comes to integrity.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Australia likes to hold itself up as a beacon of governance in our region and around the world. We're spending nearly $800 million in foreign aid on effective governance this financial year, because "effective governance is one of the six priority areas in Australia's aid policy".

We're eager to help less developed countries "reform institutions to strengthen regulation and delivery of public services and deliver more representative and accountable government" and "build effective law and justice systems".