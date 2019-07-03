Seven's failure to broadcast the full Ash Barty Wimbledon match didn't stop the channel from winning total audience share.

Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Seven’s night in total people, helped by the second night of Wimbledon (which saw Seven stuff up by not broadcasting the Ashley Barty match in full). Nine won the main channels, with The Voice clinging on with 1.09 million viewers, just in front of the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 1.07 million national viewers. Wimbledon had 412,000 nationally with a further 56,000 on Foxtel.

Seven’s 6-6.30pm news beat Nine’s news at the same time by a rather large 530,000 viewers -- 1.73 million to 1.20 million. House Rules hung in there with 909,000 for Seven and MasterChef was still off the pace with 854,000 for Ten. The ABC was very weak last night; its total share of 12.6% was almost equal by Ten’s main channel share of 12.1%.