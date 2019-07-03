“We are making a bet on obesity,” Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the CEO of Novo Nordisk, told investors in 2017. “We believe we can ride it based on lifting efficacy,” and that, he said, will “create the market.”
Obese patients are “not hard to identify and diagnose,” Jørgensen told Reuters the same year, “and they are all waiting for something that works. I think we have some trustworthy bets.”
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.