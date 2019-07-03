The race to find a pharmacological way to combat obesity is on — and in addition to financial pressures, it has proven devilishly difficult to make an obesity drug that is effective, safe and works at scale, across a population.

“We are making a bet on obesity,” Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the CEO of Novo Nordisk, told investors in 2017. “We believe we can ride it based on lifting efficacy,” and that, he said, will “create the market.”

Obese patients are “not hard to identify and diagnose,” Jørgensen told Reuters the same year, “and they are all waiting for something that works. I think we have some trustworthy bets.”